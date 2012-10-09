* Castor seed future December contract increased smartly due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,522.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,492.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,770.00 High 3,841.00 Low 3,760.00 Close 3,841.00 Previous close 3,739.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,705 versus 670-0,703 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,770.00 At 1210 local time 3,782.00 Previous close 3,739.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 09 October 2012 13:46:48RTRS {C}ENDS