* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,716 versus 680-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,815.00 At 1220 local time 3,897.00 Previous close 3,809.00