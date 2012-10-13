* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,716 versus 680-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,815.00 At 1220 local time 3,897.00 Previous close 3,809.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,550.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,815.00 High 3,905.00 Low 3,800.00 Close 3,891.00 Previous close 3,809.00