* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,607.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,567.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 4,005.00 High 4,045.00 Low 3,935.00 Close 3,944.00 Previous close 3,981.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:39 16Oct12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 16 * Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,725 versus 680-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]