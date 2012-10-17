* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,580.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,607.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,950.00 High 3,988.00 Low 3,879.00 Close 3,977.00 Previous close 3,944.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:26 17Oct12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 17 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,720 versus 690-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,950.00 At 1210 local time 3,917.00 Previous close 3,944.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 17 October 2012 16:26:34RTRS {C}ENDS