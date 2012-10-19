* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,607.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,990.00 High 4,038.00 Low 3,934.00 Close 4,003.00 Previous close 3,995.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:36 19Oct12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Oct 19 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-13,000 versus 9,000-10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-727 versus 690-728 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,990.00 At 1215 local time 3,972.00 Previous close 3,995.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 19 October 2012 14:36:53RTRS {C}ENDS