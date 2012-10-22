* Castor seed future December contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,718 versus 695-730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,947.00 At 1200 local time 3,980.00 Previous close 3,941.00