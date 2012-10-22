* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,630.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,620.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,947.00 High 3,990.00 Low 3,922.00 Close 3,958.00 Previous close 3,941.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract gained in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,718 versus 695-730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,947.00 At 1200 local time 3,980.00 Previous close 3,941.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 22 October 2012 14:27:26RTRS {C}ENDS