* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,592.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,630.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,950.00 High 3,975.00 Low 3,904.00 Close 3,918.00 Previous close 3,958.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:04 23Oct12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 23 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,712 versus 685-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,950.00 At 1205 local time 3,962.00 Previous close 3,958.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 23 October 2012 16:04:33RTRS {C}ENDS