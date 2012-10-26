China iron ore rises for second day on restocking demand
MANILA, June 5 Iron ore futures in China climbed for a second consecutive session on Monday, rising 2 percent, as recent rapid losses spurred restocking demand among steel producers.
* Castor seed future market remained closed today. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,562.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,562.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 3,835.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future market remained closed today. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 08,000-0,09,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,715 versus 675-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 000.00 At 1205 local time 000.00 Previous close 3,835.00
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)