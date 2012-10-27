* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,562.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,813.00 High 3,829.00 Low 3,780.00 Close 3,794.00 Previous close 3,835.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,705 versus 680-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,813.00 At 1215 local time 3,796.00 Previous close 3,835.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 27 October 2012 13:09:33RTRS {EN}ENDS