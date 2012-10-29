* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,562.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,813.00 High 3,829.00 Low 3,780.00 Close 3,794.00 Previous close 3,835.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:37 29Oct12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 29 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 09,000-0,10,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,706 versus 675-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,795.00 At 1200 local time 3,790.00 Previous close 3,794.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 29 October 2012 13:37:13RTRS {C}ENDS