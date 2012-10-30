BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 00,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,712 versus 670-0,706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,842.00 At 1210 local time 3,836.00 Previous close 3,847.00
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.