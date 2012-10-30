UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over "terrorism"
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,560.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,490.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,842.00 High 3,863.00 Low 3,805.00 Close 3,821.00 Previous close 3,847.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:52 30Oct12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 30 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 00,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,712 versus 670-0,706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,842.00 At 1210 local time 3,836.00 Previous close 3,847.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 30 October 2012 16:52:51RTRS {EN}ENDS
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's JERA Co, the world's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it has been informed by Qatargas that there will be no impact on LNG supplies after several Middle East countries cut ties with Qatar.