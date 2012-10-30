* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,560.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,490.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,842.00 High 3,863.00 Low 3,805.00 Close 3,821.00 Previous close 3,847.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:52 30Oct12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- October 30 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 00,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 685-0,712 versus 670-0,706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,842.00 At 1210 local time 3,836.00 Previous close 3,847.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 30 October 2012 16:52:51RTRS {EN}ENDS