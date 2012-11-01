* Castor seed future December contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,505.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,560.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,770.00 High 3,785.00 Low 3,677.00 Close 3,677.00 Previous close 3,777.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:18 01Nov12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- November 01 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-0,15,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,701 versus 685-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,770.00 At 1150 local time 3,781.00 Previous close 3,777.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 01 November 2012 14:18:20RTRS {C}ENDS