* Castor seed future December contract dropped further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,480.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,505.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,660.00 High 3,683.00 Low 3,594.00 Close 3,608.00 Previous close 3,677.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:24 02Nov12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- November 02 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,700 versus 670-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,660.00 At 1210 local time 3,602.00 Previous close 3,677.00