* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-15,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-692 versus 660-683 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1210 local time 3,690.00 Previous close 3,671.00