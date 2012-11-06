MEDIA-Ratan Tata cites conflict of interest for ex-chairman Mistry's removal- The Hindu
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,455.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,417.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,680.00 High 3,705.00 Low 3,659.00 Close 3,678.00 Previous close 3,671.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-15,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-692 versus 660-683 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1210 local time 3,690.00 Previous close 3,671.00
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)
Jun 3 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1620 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and