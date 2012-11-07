* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling fro
bull operators at higher level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,465.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,455.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract
Open 3,680.00
High 3,690.00
Low 3,587.00
Close 3,597.00
Previous close 3,678.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to
profit selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,660-0,697 versus 0,660-0,692 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract
Today's open 3,680.00
At 1210 local time 3,670.00
Previous close 3,678.00