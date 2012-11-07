* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling fro bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,465.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,455.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,680.00 High 3,690.00 Low 3,587.00 Close 3,597.00 Previous close 3,678.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,697 versus 0,660-0,692 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,680.00 At 1210 local time 3,670.00 Previous close 3,678.00