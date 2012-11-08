* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,452.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,465.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,605.00 High 3,627.00 Low 3,560.00 Close 3,596.00 Previous close 3,597.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract dropped due to profit selling fro bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,465.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,455.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,680.00 High 3,690.00 Low 3,587.00 Close 3,597.00 Previous close 3,678.00