* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,725 versus 0,695-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,788.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,809.00 n.q. Previous close 3,802.00 4,009.00