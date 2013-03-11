* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved down due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,597.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,630.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,788.00 4,003.00 High 3,835.00 4,019.00 Low 3,740.00 3,968.00 Close 3,778.00 3,982.00 Previous close 3,802.00 4,009.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:02 11Mar13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 11 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,685-0,725 versus 0,695-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open 3,788.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,809.00 n.q. Previous close 3,802.00 4,009.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 11 March 2013 15:02:23RTRS {C}ENDS