Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 12 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,718 versus 0,685-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,986.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,984.00 Previous close 3,778.00 3,982.00