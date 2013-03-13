BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,708 versus 680-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,940.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,934.00 Previous close 3,738.00 3,947.00
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for May 2017. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE DEAL YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE DATE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------