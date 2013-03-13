* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,708 versus 680-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,940.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,934.00 Previous close 3,738.00 3,947.00