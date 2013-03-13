* Castor seed future March-June contracts moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,725.00 3,940.00 High 3,745.00 4,080.00 Low 3,702.00 3,885.00 Close 3,715.00 3,926.00 Previous close 3,738.00 3,947.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 21:00 13Mar13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- march 13 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,708 versus 680-0,718 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,940.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,934.00 Previous close 3,738.00 3,947.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Wednesday, 13 March 2013 21:00:15RTRS {EN}ENDS