* Castor seed future March-June contracts declined due to selling pressure from
bear operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,530.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,545.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Open 3,645.00 3,920.00
High 3,675.00 3,960.00
Low 3,641.00 3,855.00
Close 3,650.00 3,871.00
Previous close 3,715.00 3,926.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:53 14Mar13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- March 14
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,675-0,705 versus 0,680-0,708 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,920.00
