* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,701 versus 0,675-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,880.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,888.00 Previous close 3,650.00 3,871.00