BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,69,000-0,70,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,705 versus 0,675-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,895.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,899.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,893.00
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.