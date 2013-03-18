* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,69,000-0,70,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,675-0,701 versus 0,675-0,705 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,860.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 3,858.00
Previous close 3,619.00 3,864.00