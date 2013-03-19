* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,675-0,699 versus 0,675-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,854.00 At 1200 local time n.q. 3,866.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,851.00