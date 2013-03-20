* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,678-0,700 versus 0,675-0,699 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract June Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,863.00
At 1220 local time n.q. 3,874.00
Previous close 3,619.00 3,860.00