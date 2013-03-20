* Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,497.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,863.00 High n.q. 3,895.00 Low n.q. 3,810.00 Close n.q. 3,858.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,860.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:09 20Mar13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- March 20 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,678-0,700 versus 0,675-0,699 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,863.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,874.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,860.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 20 March 2013 14:09:29RTRS {C}ENDS