* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,555.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,520.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,944.00 High n.q. 3,987.00 Low n.q. 3,900.00 Close n.q. 3,919.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,841.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:02 23Mar13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- March 23 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,78,000-0,79,000 versus 0,76,000-0,77,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,704 versus 0,670-0,704 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,944.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,943.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,941.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 23 March 2013 15:02:28RTRS {EN}ENDS