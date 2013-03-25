* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,78,000-0,79,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,715 versus 0,670-0,704 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,918.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,864.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,919.00