* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,688-0,701 versus 0,690-0,707 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Today's open n.q. 3,832.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,797.00 Previous close 3,619.00 3,829.00