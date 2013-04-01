* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,702 versus 0,695-0,709 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,840.00 At 1210 local time 3,862.00 Previous close 3,861.00