* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,704 versus 0,680-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,858.00 At 1200 local time 3,893.00 Previous close 3,853.00