BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions incorporates unit FLFL Business Services
* Says unit FLFL Business Services Ltd incorporated with subscription amount of 500,000 rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2nqjZZT Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June contract moved up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,510.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,517.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,858.00 High 3,905.00 Low 3,855.00 Close 3,896.00 Previous close 3,853.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:39 02Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 02 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,704 versus 0,680-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,858.00 At 1200 local time 3,893.00 Previous close 3,853.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 02 April 2013 13:39:30RTRS {C}ENDS
DHARAMSALA, India, March 28 Australia may have surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India on Tuesday but skipper Steve Smith is happy with the progress his team have made since their home defeat to South Africa late last year.
SINGAPORE, March 28 Citigroup Inc will seek bids from global insurers keen to sell general insurance products across the bank's Asia-Pacific markets, underscoring moves by banks to monetise their network of branches and customer base as demand for insurance grows in the region, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.