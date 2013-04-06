* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,514.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,507.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,812.00 High 3,826.00 Low 3,786.00 Close 3,797.00 Previous close 3,811.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:06 06Apr13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- April 06 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 88,000-0,89,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,705 versus 678-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,812.00 At 1210 local time 3,822.00 Previous close 3,811.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 06 April 2013 15:06:42RTRS {EN}ENDS