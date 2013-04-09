* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,705 versus 0,675-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,820.00 At 1200 local time 3,832.00 Previous close 3,818.00