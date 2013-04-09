* Castor seed future June contract spurted up due to heavy speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,530.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,505.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,820.00 High 3,927.00 Low 3,815.00 Close 3,921.00 Previous close 3,818.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:44 09Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 09 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,705 versus 0,675-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,820.00 At 1200 local time 3,832.00 Previous close 3,818.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 09 April 2013 14:44:22RTRS {C}ENDS