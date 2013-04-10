* Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,720 versus 0,680-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,923.00 At 1210 local time 3,960.00 Previous close 3,921.00