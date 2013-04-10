* Castor seed future June contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,600.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,530.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,923.00 High 3,975.00 Low 3,903.00 Close 3,910.00 Previous close 3,921.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:34 10Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 10 * Castor seed future June contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,720 versus 0,680-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,923.00 At 1210 local time 3,960.00 Previous close 3,921.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 10 April 2013 14:34:03RTRS {C}ENDS