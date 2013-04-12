Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,709 versus 0,680-0,717 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,845.00 At 1210 local time 3,854.00 Previous close 3,847.00
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: