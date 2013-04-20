* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 42,000-43,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-688 versus 660-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,665.00 At 1240 local time 3,640.00 Previous close 3,659.00