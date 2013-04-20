* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,432.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,665.00 High 3,678.00 Low 3,596.00 Close 3,612.00 Previous close 3,659.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 42,000-43,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-688 versus 660-690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,665.00 At 1240 local time 3,640.00 Previous close 3,659.00