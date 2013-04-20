BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,432.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,665.00 High 3,678.00 Low 3,596.00 Close 3,612.00 Previous close 3,659.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 42,000-43,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-688 versus 660-690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,665.00 At 1240 local time 3,640.00 Previous close 3,659.00
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.