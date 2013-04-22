* Castor seed future June contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,425.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,450.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,616.00 High 3,640.00 Low 3,596.00 Close 3,609.00 Previous close 3,612.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:36 22Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- April 22 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,685 versus 660-0,688 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,616.00 At 1210 local time 3,620.00 Previous close 3,612.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 22 April 2013 15:36:56RTRS {C}ENDS