* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,407.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,415.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,596.00 High 3,619.00 Low 3,577.00 Close 3,583.00 Previous close 3,619.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:59 25Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- April 25 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-0,21,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,685 versus 660-0,682 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,596.00 At 1210 local time 3,597.00 Previous close 3,619.00