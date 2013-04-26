* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,370.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,407.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,589.00 High 3,634.00 Low 3,577.00 Close 3,604.00 Previous close 3,583.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:51 26Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- April 26 * Castor seed future June contract opened firm and moved up further in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,680 versus 665-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,589.00 At 1215 local time 3,610.00 Previous close 3,583.00