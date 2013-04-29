* Castor seed future June contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,340.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,410.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,550.00 High 3,558.00 Low 3,508.00 Close 3,510.00 Previous close 3,556.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:28 29Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 29 * Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades on selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,675 versus 0,655-0,688 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,550.00 At 1205 local time 3,540.00 Previous close 3,556.00